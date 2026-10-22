Harry Kane did something "different" that "I've never seen" vs Arsenal, says Thierry Henry

Harry Kane and Thierry Henry (Photo by Alex Grimm, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has heaped praise onto Harry Kane for the intelligent performance he put in for Bayern Munich against the Gunners in last night’s Champions League clash.

Kane finished the night with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw between Bayern and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena, and Henry analysed his performance afterwards.

Watch below as the pundit couldn’t hide his admiration for the way Kane approached the game, seemingly showing more tactical awareness than anyone else on the pitch by even contributing with the occasional quickly-taken goal kick…

Henry admitted he’d never seen a striker taking goal kicks before, and praised Kane not just for playing the game, but for thinking it.

Harry Kane shines against Arsenal again

Kane has a great record against Arsenal going back to his days playing against them in the North London Derby for his former club Tottenham.

The England international is the top goalscorer in that fixture’s history, scoring 14 times against Arsenal as a Spurs player, and he caused them all sorts of trouble for Bayern last night as well.

It will have been a satisfying evening for Kane as he actually struggled when the two teams met in the league phase last season, with Arsenal winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on that occasion and Kane barely getting a touch of the ball.

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This time the 33-year-old was in fine form and reminded us all while he’s emerging as the favourite for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Still, Arsenal also deserve credit for coming away with a draw, with Eberechi Eze having given Mikel Arteta’s side the lead in the first half, while Declan Rice fired in a superb equaliser late on.