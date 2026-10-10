"No new development" - Bayern chief's cautious tone on Harry Kane future

Harry Kane in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

There is no new development on Harry Kane’s contract talks, but it’s looking positive, according to Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund.

Christian Falk has reported for CF Bayern Insider that Kane’s talks over a new deal with Bayern are moving forward, but it seems Freund has adopted a slightly cautious tone when discussing the situation.

Bayern will no doubt be keen to tie Kane down to a new contract as soon as possible after his sensational form since moving to the Allianz Arena in 2023, with the England international scoring 152 goals in 154 games for the Bundesliga giants.

Still, it seems Freund gave slightly mixed messages when asked about it at a press conference, as quoted by ESPN.

“There are always scenarios as long as it’s not signed. There’s no new development,” Freund said.

“The talks are going well. We’re very positive, everyone knows we’re determined to extend his contract and Harry feels very comfortable here.”

Harry Kane for the Ballon d’Or?

Away from his contract situation, Kane is surely becoming a major favourite to win this year’s prestigious Ballon d’Or prize.

The 33-year-old produced a stunning record of 61 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Bayern last season, helping them win a domestic double.

Kane then scored six goals for England at the World Cup, helping them to a third-place finish, their highest since winning the competition all the way back in 1966.

Even if others will point to the likes of Lamine Yamal, Michael Olise, and Rodri, there’s surely also a very strong case for Kane.

The former Tottenham man is truly in the form of his life and if he carries on like this he’ll also likely make Bayern one of the big favourites to win the Champions League this season.

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