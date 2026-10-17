"Very good talks" - Bayern chief provides update on Harry Kane contract

Max Eberl and Harry Kane (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Marius Nordnes / Nordnes Foto/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich director Max Eberl has spoken out on the “positive” contract talks with Harry Kane as they look to tie the England striker down to a new deal.

Kane has proven a world class signing for Bayern, scoring 154 goals in 156 games for the club in all competitions since joining from Tottenham back in the summer of 2023.

Now one of the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or, Kane is clearly too important for Bayern to lose, so fans will likely be eager for confirmation on a new deal as soon as possible.

Christian Falk recently reported for CF Bayern Insider that Kane and his entourage had reached an agreement with Bayern over a new contract.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Eberl says it’s not done yet, but it seems he and everyone else at Bayern is confident that negotiations with the 33-year-old are heading in a positive direction.

Max Eberl’s latest update on Harry Kane contract talks

“The talks are going very well. I know we get asked about it every three days, and we answer with what we can,” Eberl said.

“There’s no commitment yet, there’s no ‘yes’ yet, but we’re having very, very good talks, and we’re all positive.”

This is pretty similar to what another Bayern chief said a few days ago, with Christoph Freund insisting there was no new development, even if things were going well.

“There are always scenarios as long as it’s not signed. There’s no new development,” Freund said in a press conference, as quoted by ESPN.

“The talks are going well. We’re very positive, everyone knows we’re determined to extend his contract and Harry feels very comfortable here.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Harry Kane increasingly unlikely to return to the Premier League

If Kane’s new contract really is as close as it sounds, then it seems we’re increasingly unlikely to ever see the former Spurs man back in the Premier League.

The England international has 213 Premier League goals in total, just 47 behind the current record scorer Alan Shearer, and if he’d stayed at Tottenham or joined another English club he surely would have smashed that record by now.

Player Goals Appearances Alan Shearer 260 441 Harry Kane 213 320 Wayne Rooney 208 491 Mohamed Salah 193 328 Andy Cole 187 414 Sergio Aguero 184 275 Frank Lampard 177 609 Thierry Henry 175 258 Robbie Fowler 163 379

Still, Kane isn’t getting any younger, and at some point he’ll surely have to step down to a slightly lower level before finally hanging up his boots altogether.

It would be intriguing to see if he can fit in another spell in the Premier League to try to break Shearer’s record, but at this point it’s hard to see it happening.