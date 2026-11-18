Eduardo Pape celebrates a goal for Cruzeiro

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Cruzeiro wonderkid Eduardo Pape.

The 17-year-old midfielder is considered a huge talent and it looks like he’s planning a big move soon as he’s just changed agents.

This change has apparently been made with the view to possibly securing a move to Europe in the near future, according to RTI Esporte.

The Gunners are alongside Bayern Munich in targeting Pape, who could be available for as little as €30m despite having a €100m release clause, according to additional information from Sport Witness.

For now, it doesn’t seem like any kind of move is particularly imminent, but Arsenal are seemingly admirers of his and he’ll surely be on his way out of Cruzeiro before too long, even if he has a contract until 2029.

Arsenal to poach Brazilian talent Eduardo Pape?

This would not be the first time that one of Brazilian football’s brightest young talents headed to Europe, and there have been a few to move to Premier League clubs in recent times.

Chelsea notably signed Estevao Willian from Palmeiras as a teenager, while Rayan joined Bournemouth from Vasco da Gama.

Going further back, Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli at a young age and he went on to become a key player for the north London giants before leaving for the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Pape could be the next emerging talent to watch, and one imagines we’ll see a few more big clubs being linked with the teenager before too long.

One other interesting detail to note is that Sport Witness claim Pape shares an agent with Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie, so that could be another useful link to give them an edge in the race for his signature.

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