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Liverpool have renewed their interest in Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar as Andoni Iraola looks to add greater balance and defensive intensity to his midfield.

The 23-year-old was already on Liverpool’s radar in 2025, but his development in Bilbao has ensured the Reds have continued watching him.

Jauregizar has since established himself as one of Athletic’s most important midfielders, making a potential move considerably more difficult and expensive than it might have been when Liverpool first expressed interest.

Liverpool are ready to move for Jauregizar

According to Anfield Index, Liverpool have once again identified Jauregizar as a serious option as they assess possible midfield additions for 2027.

Liverpool first looked at the Spaniard in the summer of 2025, and his name has now returned to the club’s shortlist.

Jauregizar’s profile is easy to understand from a Liverpool perspective. He is aggressive without the ball, strong at disrupting opposition attacks and capable of progressing possession with line-breaking passes.

Iraola is also believed to be a major admirer. His connections with Athletic Club mean he knows the midfielder’s qualities particularly well, and Jauregizar could suit the double-pivot system Liverpool have increasingly used.

However, a deal would not be straightforward. Jauregizar recently committed his future to Athletic until 2031, giving the Basque club a very strong negotiating position.

A separate TEAMtalk report also says Liverpool are ready to make a move following a direct recommendation from Iraola.

Jauregizar could give balance to the midfield at Anfield

This is the type of transfer Liverpool should seriously explore.

The Reds have plenty of technical quality in midfield, but finding the right balance around Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai has not always been straightforward.

Jauregizar would offer something slightly different: intensity, defensive awareness and the ability to operate comfortably in a deeper role without sacrificing technical quality.

There is also an appealing age profile. At 23, Liverpool would be signing someone capable of contributing immediately while still having significant room to improve.

The difficulty will be convincing Athletic to sell a boyhood supporter who has become a first-team regular and is protected by a long contract.

Liverpool missed their opportunity to pursue him more aggressively in 2025. If Iraola now believes Jauregizar can become the long-term solution to their midfield balance, they may have to pay considerably more to get him in 2027.

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