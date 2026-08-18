Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in signing the Brazilian attacker Kaua Elias from Shakhtar Donetsk.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 20-year-old striker, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Kaua Elias could be a long-term target

He has been very impressive for the Ukrainian outfit, scoring goals consistently. Arsenal and Manchester United sent Scouts to watch the player in action recently, and they will face competition from multiple European clubs.

The report claims as many as 10 European clubs were in attendance to watch the player in action. He will cost around £30 million, and there is no doubt that Arsenal and Manchester United have the resources to get the deal done.

Elias is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could justify the investment in the long term. He joined Shakhtar for around £14.5 million last year, and his contract runs until 2029.

Since joining the Ukrainian outfit, he has scored 15 goals in 49 matches and shown he has the tools to develop into a complete striker. Arsenal and Manchester United need more depth in the final third, and the 20-year-old could be tailor-made for them.

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Elias faces a big career decision

The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for the youngster. Arsenal and Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down for Elias.

The player will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. However, he needs to choose his next destination carefully. He should join a club where he can play regularly.