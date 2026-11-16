"I'm really pleased" - Wright praises influential Arsenal player for England display

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ian Wright was delighted to see Ben White produce one of his finest England performances as Thomas Tuchel’s side secured a memorable 3-2 Nations League victory over Spain in Madrid.

The Arsenal defender scored England’s third goal and also produced an important late challenge as the visitors survived a dramatic Spain comeback following Elliot Anderson’s red card.

For White, however, the night carried extra significance after his complicated relationship with the national team over recent years.

Ian Wright delighted by White’s England resurgence

Speaking on ITV after the game, as reported by Football365, Wright highlighted White’s contribution and the way his international career has turned around.

Wright said on ITV: “Can I just say, I’m really pleased for Ben White and the way things have turned around for him.

“It’s just brilliant for him to get back in and he was magnificent tonight. Not just with the goal but he was making tackles, niggling the Spain players. I’m so pleased it’s ended that way for him.

“There was a lot to be excited about for England. They were 3-0 up and cruising against the world champions before the red kind of changed the game.”

Sky Sports’ match report confirms White drilled England’s third goal through Unai Simon before later making a crucial last-man challenge on Nico Williams as Spain threatened an equaliser.

White’s return is another major boost for Arsenal

White’s performance should also please Mikel Arteta.

The 29-year-old has had to fight for opportunities at both club and international level, but his versatility remains hugely valuable. He can play right-back or centre-back, and performances like this demonstrate why Arsenal would be wise to keep him involved throughout a demanding season.

His return to England duty is particularly notable given the uncertainty that once surrounded his international future. A CaughtOffside report on White’s previous England situation highlighted how Arsenal continued to respect his decisions during that difficult period.

Now the conversation is very different.

White has returned under Tuchel, scored against the world champions and shown he can still contribute at the highest international level. England’s victory also ended Spain’s 43-game unbeaten run and secured top spot in their Nations League group.

For Arsenal, that renewed confidence could be extremely useful. White may face fierce competition for minutes, but he remains exactly the type of dependable and tactically flexible player Arteta needs when challenging on multiple fronts.

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