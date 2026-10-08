Watch: Ben White left in stitches after Viktor Gyokeres completely misses golf shot

Viktor Gyokeres might be pretty clinical with a football at his feet, but apparently the same cannot be said when you put a golf club in his hands.



The Arsenal striker enjoyed some downtime with teammate Ben White this week, and a clip from their round of golf has provided

supporters with a genuinely funny moment away from the usual pressure of Premier League football.

Gyokeres stepped up looking ready to send the ball flying down the course. Instead, he swung and somehow managed to miss it completely.

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White’s reaction probably made the whole thing even better.

Ben White could not stop laughing after Gyokeres’ golf disaster

Gyokeres carefully prepared himself before taking his shot, only for the club to pass straight by the ball.

Ben White playing golf with Viktor Gyökeres. 😭 https://t.co/GMeWVxokvq — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) October 7, 2026

For a striker whose entire job revolves around making clean contact, it was not exactly his finest finish.

White immediately burst out laughing as Gyokeres was left standing there having made a bit of a fool of himself.

The moment also showed the close relationship between the pair. White and Gyokeres actually go way back, having spent time together at Brighton before their careers took very different routes and eventually brought them back together at Arsenal.

White has previously spoken very highly of his teammate, telling the Standard: “He’s a monster! He lives for goals doesn’t he?”

Clearly, golf is another story.

Arsenal fans will enjoy seeing the lighter side of Gyokeres

Footballers spend most of their lives under a microscope, so clips like this are refreshing.

There was no tactical debate, no transfer speculation and no pressure attached to it. It was simply two Arsenal teammates messing around and one of them producing a golf swing he will probably want deleted from the internet.

Gyokeres will not be too worried. He has been in strong form for Sweden during the international break, scoring regularly in the Nations League, even if his Arsenal season has started more quietly.

And if things do not go perfectly when club football returns, White now has the perfect reminder ready for him.

Whatever happens, Gyokeres should probably stick to football for the time being.

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