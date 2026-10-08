Arsenal in contact with attacker who has 'ice-cold precision' but face Man United competition

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Christian Kofane, with the Bayer Leverkusen striker emerging as a serious long-term option for Mikel Arteta’s attack.

The 20-year-old has developed quickly in Germany and is now attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have also made enquiries, while Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton all tried their luck during the summer.

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For Arsenal, the interest is especially intriguing given Viktor Gyökeres’ reduced role this season and the club’s continued search for younger attacking options.

Arsenal and Man United contact Kofane’s camp

According to Sport BILD, Arsenal have been in contact with Kofane’s representatives since the spring, while Manchester United have now also “come knocking”.

Kofane rejected approaches from Aston Villa, Newcastle and Everton in August and remained at Leverkusen.

His contract currently runs until 2029, with Leverkusen previously hoping to extend it to 2031.

Those talks have stalled, however, with Kofane seeking improved terms while discussions continue over the structure of a new agreement.

The Cameroon international scored seven goals and provided nine assists in his debut campaign and has already added more goals this season.

Kofane is known for his precision

Kofane’s rise has not gone unnoticed inside Leverkusen either.

After one of his early Champions League performances, teammate Álex Grimaldo praised him by saying: “He played a great game, scored his goal with ice-cold precision and helped us a lot.”

Those comments were reported by the Bundesliga’s official website, which also highlighted his growing importance to Leverkusen.

That profile shows why the Gunners are interested in him. Kofane is physically strong, comfortable holding the ball up and still has huge room to develop.

He would not necessarily arrive as an automatic starter, but that may actually suit Arsenal if they are looking for a younger forward who can grow behind more established options.

The complication is price. Leverkusen have little need to sell, and growing interest from United could push the numbers even higher.

Still, if Arsenal genuinely see Kofane as a future leading striker, making contact early could prove important.

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