Arsenal target set for new deal as €100m transfer price emerges

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Christian Kofane have suffered a setback, with Bayer Leverkusen moving quickly to secure the highly-rated striker on a new long-term contract.



The 20-year-old has been on Arsenal’s radar since impressing against Mikel Arteta’s side in last season’s Champions League round of 16.

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His physical profile, movement and potential have made him an attractive long-term attacking option, but Leverkusen are now taking steps to ensure they remain in complete control of his future.

Leverkusen move early to protect Kofane’s value

According to Kicker, Leverkusen are close to extending Kofane’s contract until 2031, despite his existing deal already running until 2029.

The decision is clearly designed to protect one of the club’s most valuable young assets amid growing Premier League interest.

Arsenal have monitored Kofane closely for months, with his performances against Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba particularly impressing the Gunners’ recruitment team.

TEAMtalk previously reported that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta had remained in close contact with the striker’s representatives, while Kofane’s camp believed the forward could eventually be worth around €100m.

Leverkusen are now understood to believe his value could rise beyond that figure if his development continues, potentially pushing any future asking price above €100m.

That would make a January move extremely difficult.

Arsenal should keep watching but price is too high

Kofane still makes sense for Arsenal.

He is quick, powerful, technically improving and capable of leading the line while also drifting into wider areas. At only 20, he could potentially develop into Arsenal’s long-term No.9.

The problem is timing.

Arsenal already have Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres competing centrally, meaning there is no urgent need to spend more than €100m on another striker unless Arteta believes Kofane can become genuinely elite.

His new contract would also remove almost all negotiating leverage from Arsenal.

Leverkusen would be under no pressure to sell, while growing interest from other Premier League clubs could drive the price even higher.

That means Arsenal should remain interested but disciplined.

If Kofane continues improving and becomes available for a realistic fee, he would be a very exciting addition. But paying a nine-figure sum for potential rather than proven elite production would be a major gamble.

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