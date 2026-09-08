Christian Kofane in action (Photo by Josema Moreno/Getty Images)

Newcastle United were interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen striker, Christian Kofane.

According to a report from BILD, Aston Villa and Everton were interested in signing the 20-year-old as well. However, all three Premier League clubs failed to complete the deal.

Christian Kofane’s Premier League interest

The Cameroon International reportedly rejected offers from Newcastle and Aston Villa. The Premier League clubs were willing to pay up to €50 million in order to get the deal done. It seems that the player was not keen on a move this summer. It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move to the Premier League in the future.

The German club rates him highly, and the player registered 16 goal contributions last season. He has a contract with them until 2029, and Leverkusen could demand a premium. The report further claims that the player could cost around €100 million.

The 20-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but the asking price could be a major issue for any club hoping to sign him. The German outfit will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

What next for Kofane?

Kofane will also need to be convinced to move. It seems that the young attacker chose to stay in Germany and continue his development with regular football. At Newcastle, Aston Villa or Everton, he might not have been a guaranteed starter right away. The player is prepared to work on himself before making a big leap.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He has the quality to thrive in English football, and he could be an asset in the right team.