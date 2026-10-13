Christian Kofane to the Premier League? (Photo by Rubén Serrallé)

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 20-year-old has attracted considerable attention after his performances in Germany, with several English sides considering another attempt to secure his signature. According to Football Insider, Everton are keen to revisit their interest in the Cameroon international after failing to bring him in during the summer.

However, Leverkusen are reluctant to part ways with the promising forward, so interested clubs could struggle to convince them to sanction a transfer.

Tottenham and Aston Villa remain interested

Tottenham and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on Kofane as they assess potential opportunities to strengthen their attacking options.

Spurs could see the youngster as a valuable addition to their forward line, particularly given his ability to play centrally and in wider attacking roles. His physical presence, mobility and potential for further development make him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking a long-term attacking solution.

Villa, meanwhile, have previously explored signing the Leverkusen forward. Their interest suggests Kofane remains a player of considerable appeal, although any fresh approach would depend on his availability and the German club’s willingness to negotiate.

Both sides could face competition from other Premier League teams, with Newcastle United and Chelsea having also been linked with the striker in recent months.

Leverkusen hold the key

Kofane’s impressive progress has strengthened his standing among potential suitors, but Leverkusen’s position could ultimately determine whether a transfer becomes possible.

Tottenham, Villa and Everton will therefore need to monitor developments closely before deciding whether to formalise their interest.

For all three clubs, the opportunity to recruit a talented young forward could prove appealing. However, Leverkusen’s reluctance to lose the Cameroon international means the Premier League trio may have to wait before discovering whether a deal can be completed.