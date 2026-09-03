(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are both expected to return for Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane when the transfer window reopens in January.



The 20-year-old Cameroon international attracted strong Premier League interest during the closing stages of the summer window, but neither club was able to turn that interest into a completed deal.

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Kofane will now remain in Germany for the first half of the season, giving both Newcastle and Villa more time to assess whether he should become a priority in the winter.

Newcastle and Aston Villa continue Kofane pursuit

According to Football Insider, Newcastle and Aston Villa intend to keep tracking Kofane ahead of a possible January move.

The youngster is regarded as a player with “huge upside” and his performances for Leverkusen have only strengthened his reputation.

Kofane produced seven goals and six assists in all competitions last season and has started the 2026-27 campaign impressively, scoring twice in his opening two appearances.

Newcastle’s interest fits the direction of their summer rebuild. The Magpies have moved towards signing younger players with high development potential following several major departures, while Aston Villa have also refreshed their squad considerably.

There is likely to be competition, however. The Guardian highlighted the scale of both clubs’ summer overhauls, with Newcastle adding Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Villa strengthening their attack with Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson.

Kofane looks like a January transfer worth watching

Kofane feels like exactly the type of player both clubs should be targeting.

He is already producing at Bundesliga level but remains young enough to develop significantly, making him both an immediate squad option and a potential long-term asset.

For Newcastle, the appeal is obvious after Nick Woltemade’s departure. Kofane could add another athletic and technically gifted forward to Matthias Jaissle’s increasingly youthful squad.

Villa’s interest is equally understandable. They have rebuilt heavily after losing Ollie Watkins and could view Kofane as another player capable of growing alongside their new-look attack.

The difficulty will be price.

Leverkusen have little incentive to sell one of Europe’s most promising young forwards midway through the season, particularly if his form continues.

Everton join Newcastle in race for £51m-rated attacker with 16-G/A last season