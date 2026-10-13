Fabrizio Romano and Manchester United flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are prepared to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano outlining the conditions that could prompt further additions.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, raising questions about whether their current squad has enough quality to compete consistently. The club could now explore opportunities in the market if their performances fail to improve and suitable players become available.

Romano believes United could make a serious attempt to strengthen their squad in January, although the number of potential arrivals remains uncertain.

He said on YouTube: “So Man United believe if the right opportunities are still there in terms of players and if the form will remain poor, Man Utd will still be keen on signing players. “Let’s see how many. This is too early to say, but United would study opportunities on the market in the January window. “So keep an eye on that one because this obviously depends on these two factors (poor results, availability of right players).”

Manchester United identify defensive reinforcements

United have invested heavily in attack and midfield over recent transfer windows, but defensive reinforcements could be the next priority.

The left-back position is an area they could look to address, having previously considered Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall. However, a move for the English defender failed to materialise, with the player subsequently committing his future to Newcastle.

The Manchester outfit could revisit their search for a suitable option if the right opportunity emerges in January. Strengthening that position would add depth and increase competition for places.

United could also sign a new striker

Meanwhile, United are reportedly considering an experienced striker to improve their attacking options, according to TEAMtalk.

Benjamin Sesko’s injury problems have highlighted the need for greater depth in that department, while Joshua Zirkzee’s future could influence the club’s recruitment plans.

Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a potential target, although his arrival could depend on Zirkzee leaving Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen how aggressively United pursue new signings in January. Their recruitment plans will depend on results improving and the availability of players who can strengthen the squad.

If both conditions are met, the Red Devils could be active in the winter market.