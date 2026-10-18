Fabrizio Romano issues bombshell on Conte's 'agreement' with Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has dismissed claims that Antonio Conte has already agreed to replace Michael Carrick at Manchester United, although the Italian remains a very realistic option if the club decide to make a managerial change.

Carrick is under huge pressure following United’s poor start to the season, and speculation around Conte has intensified in Italy.

TEAMtalk has also reported that the former Chelsea boss would be interested if United formally approached him.

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However, talk of a completed agreement appears to be premature.

Conte has no Man United agreement

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that Conte has not given his word to Man United or any other club.

“My understanding is that Antonio Conte has no agreement with any club,” Romano said.

He did, however, reveal one important change in Conte’s thinking.

Unlike earlier stages of his career, when the 57-year-old generally preferred starting new jobs during the summer so he could oversee pre-season, Conte is now prepared to take charge of a major European club midway through the campaign.

Romano added: “That’s not true. Conte has no agreement done.”

So while reports of a completed deal are inaccurate, Conte’s availability is very real.

Conte’s willingness increases the pressure on Carrick

That distinction matters for Man United. Carrick is still in charge and United have not officially opened talks with another manager. But having someone with Conte’s record ready to step in makes the situation much more uncomfortable if results continue to disappoint.

Reuters reported that United head into the Leeds game sitting 13th in the Premier League with just one victory from six matches, their worst league start in 40 years.

That makes Sunday’s game feel enormous. Conte has won league titles in England and Italy and would bring immediate authority, organisation and expectations.

But United should not change manager simply because a famous replacement is available. Carrick earned his opportunity after last season’s strong finish. He now needs results quickly enough to prove that patience is still worthwhile.

For now, there is no Conte agreement. But if United’s form does not improve, that could become far less important than Conte’s willingness to say yes.

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