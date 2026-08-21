(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has delivered a clear message over Martin Zubimendi’s Arsenal future, insisting the Spanish midfielder remains a crucial part of his plans despite fresh speculation surrounding a possible move away from the Emirates Stadium.



Zubimendi’s situation has attracted attention following Arsenal’s £75m signing of Bruno Guimarães, which has increased competition in an already stacked midfield.

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However, Arteta appears determined to keep the 27-year-old as the Gunners begin their Premier League title defence.

Zubimendi is still an important player for Arsenal

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s opening league game against Coventry City, Arteta firmly dismissed the suggestion that Zubimendi could leave.

Asked about his future, Arteta said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“No, he’s a really important player.”

The Arsenal boss went even further when assessing Zubimendi’s contribution last season:

“Without a doubt, he was one of the best players for Arsenal last season. Without him, we would never have got into the position that we got into in the last few weeks.”

As reported by the Evening Standard, Zubimendi started 34 Premier League matches during his debut season and scored five league goals, although his playing time decreased during the closing stages of the campaign.

The speculation has intensified because Real Madrid have revived their interest in the midfielder.

According to GOAL, Madrid are considering a move after identifying Zubimendi as a midfield target.

Arteta is right to keep the faith in Zubimendi

Arteta’s comments should effectively end any suggestion that Arsenal are actively looking to sell Zubimendi.

Bruno Guimarães arriving does create a fascinating selection problem, particularly with Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly also competing for midfield minutes. But that depth should be viewed as an advantage rather than a reason to move Zubimendi on.

Arsenal are trying to defend their Premier League crown while competing deep into the Champions League. Last season showed exactly why Arteta cannot rely on the same midfielders every week.

Zubimendi may no longer be guaranteed to start every major game, but selling one of last season’s most influential players would weaken Arsenal unnecessarily.

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