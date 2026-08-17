Jose Mourinho is interested in a move for Spaniard shining at Arsenal

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal could face a major transfer decision in the closing weeks of the window after Real Madrid revived their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.



The Spain international played an important role in Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph last season, but his position has become less certain following the £75 million arrival of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

With Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Mikel Merino and Guimarães also competing for midfield places, Madrid believe an opportunity may have opened to tempt Zubimendi back to Spain.

Mourinho green lights move for Arsenal midfielder

According to TEAMtalk, new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has approved a potential move for the 27-year-old and views him as an attractive option to strengthen the holding midfield position.

TEAMtalk reports that contact has already taken place regarding Zubimendi, while his representatives have indicated he would be interested in the opportunity to join Real Madrid.

Arsenal are not actively pushing him out, but the report claims they would consider the right proposal.

Madrid’s renewed interest comes after missing out on Rodri, with Mourinho wanting greater experience and authority in midfield. Zubimendi could also become increasingly important to their plans if Eduardo Camavinga departs.

There is, however, conflicting information regarding Arsenal’s willingness to sell.

The Sun reported that Arteta wants to keep Zubimendi and that only an exceptional offer would change Arsenal’s position.

Gunners should demand a huge premium to sell

From Arsenal’s perspective, allowing Zubimendi to leave after just one season would be a major gamble.

Guimarães undoubtedly increases competition, but Arsenal are defending the Premier League title and chasing the Champions League again. Selling an experienced World Cup winner simply because midfield depth has improved would work against that ambition.

There is also no financial pressure to accept a modest bid. Zubimendi remains tied to a long-term contract, giving Arsenal control of negotiations.

Madrid may therefore need to produce an offer well above Arsenal’s original investment to make this worthwhile.

If Zubimendi himself pushes strongly for Madrid, Arteta will have a difficult call to make. But unless Mourinho’s side submit an exceptional proposal, keeping him appears the smarter decision.

The Spaniard has been described as ‘extraordinary‘ by former Barcelona manager Xavi.

Arsenal could sacrifice defender as Ezri Konsa pursuit could open door for exit