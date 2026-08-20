Gabriel Jesus snubs opportunity to leave Arsenal as transfer preference becomes clear

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus’ future at Arsenal remains uncertain, but a move to Napoli is now looking increasingly unlikely.



The Brazilian forward has attracted interest from the Serie A champions as Arsenal consider reshaping their attacking options before the transfer deadline, yet Jesus is understood to favour remaining in England.

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That preference could force the Gunners to explore different solutions despite Napoli previously appearing to be one of the most realistic destinations for the 29-year-old.

Jesus is not interested in Napoli move

According to the Mirror, Jesus is potentially available for transfer this summer but does not want to join Napoli, despite the Italian club showing interest in signing him.

The development leaves his Arsenal future in limbo with the transfer window entering its final stages.

The latest information from AS offers further context. Everton and Ipswich have contacted Arsenal regarding Jesus, while the striker’s preference is to continue playing in the Premier League.

AS also reports that Jesus has 79 Premier League goals, just three behind Roberto Firmino’s record of 82 for a Brazilian player.

Arsenal should prioritise a Premier League deal

From Arsenal’s perspective, Jesus’ position changes the transfer equation.

Napoli may have provided a convenient route out, but pushing a player towards a destination he does not want rarely produces a satisfactory outcome.

A domestic move could actually make more sense. Jesus already understands the Premier League, would have the opportunity to play regularly and could continue pursuing Firmino’s Brazilian scoring record.

Everton or Ipswich could potentially offer him a more prominent attacking role than he is likely to receive at Arsenal.

There is, of course, a downside to strengthening another Premier League club.

However, Arsenal must also consider Jesus’ diminishing role and the financial risk of allowing his contract situation to run down.

Update: Arsenal plot double Man United raid for winger and right-back