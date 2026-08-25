Italian club make late push to sign 29-year-old constantly linked with Arsenal exit

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Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal future remains uncertain heading into the final days of the summer transfer window, but Napoli’s hopes of signing the Brazilian appear to have suffered a major setback.

The Serie A champions had identified Jesus as their preferred attacking reinforcement and were considering one final attempt to prise him away from the Emirates Stadium.

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Arsenal are open to reshaping their frontline, making an exit possible, but the player’s own preference now appears to have complicated Napoli’s plans.

Napoli prepare final push for Arsenal attacker

Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Leeds United
Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring for Arsenal against Leeds United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli had made Jesus their number-one attacking target and were preparing a final move before the September 1 deadline.

However, Napoli first needed to complete at least one permanent sale before formally accelerating negotiations.

Jesus has slipped down Arsenal’s attacking pecking order and was omitted from the squad for both the Community Shield and their Premier League opener against Coventry City.

There has since been an important development. The Mirror reported that Jesus has rejected Napoli’s advances, prompting the Italian club to consider other options as they search for another striker.

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Gunners have to make a decision soon

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jesus turning down Napoli does not necessarily mean he will remain at Arsenal.

His reduced role suggests Mikel Arteta is prepared to move forward with other attacking options, while Arsenal could benefit from removing a significant salary from their wage bill if a suitable buyer emerges.

The difficulty is finding the right destination.

Jesus remains a technically excellent forward with Premier League, Champions League and international experience, but injuries and inconsistent finishing have prevented him from becoming Arsenal’s undisputed number nine.

Napoli appeared to offer a logical fresh start, particularly because regular football in Serie A could have helped revive his career. If Jesus has genuinely decided against the move, Arsenal may now have to wait for another club to emerge.

With only days remaining in the window, the Gunners should avoid forcing through a cheap sale simply to move him on. Jesus may no longer be central to Arteta’s plans, but his experience still has value.

Romano confirms ‘internal feeling’ at Arsenal regarding Julian Alvarez pursuit 

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