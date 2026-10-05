Forest defender Murillo could ignite transfer battle between Liverpool & Chelsea

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Murillo, but Nottingham Forest have no plans to let the Brazilian defender leave in January.

The 24-year-old has been one of Forest’s standout players since arriving at the City Ground and his performances have naturally attracted attention from bigger clubs.

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Liverpool’s interest is particularly easy to understand given their long-term planning at centre-back, while Chelsea have also monitored Murillo for some time.

The problem for both clubs is that Forest hold all the cards.

Liverpool and Chelsea tracking Murillo ahead of 2027

According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Chelsea are both considering moves for Murillo next year.

Liverpool are looking at possible long-term options in central defence, while Chelsea are still keen to add more quality at the back.

However, Forest have made it clear they will not entertain January offers.

Murillo only signed a new long-term contract last year and is viewed as one of Oliver Glasner’s most important players. That means Forest are under no pressure to sell and would demand a huge fee if their stance eventually changes.

Manchester United are also interested, so this could easily develop into a major transfer battle next summer.

Forest’s strong position means clubs may have to wait

Murillo ticks plenty of boxes for Liverpool. He is left-footed, quick across the ground, comfortable in possession and already proven in the Premier League.

But this is not a situation where Forest need to cash in.

The club confirmed Murillo’s long-term commitment when he signed a new deal, and that contract gives them real leverage in any future negotiations.

That is why January feels unrealistic.

Liverpool could certainly make sense as a destination if Murillo eventually decides he is ready for the next step, but Forest would be perfectly entitled to ask for an enormous fee. Chelsea and United being involved only strengthens that position.

For now, this looks more like one to watch for the summer rather than the winter window. If Murillo keeps performing at this level, though, the queue of clubs interested in him is only going to get longer.

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