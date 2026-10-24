Bukayo Saka update has made Arsenal fans worried about their chances this season

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal are facing an anxious wait over Bukayo Saka after the winger suffered a quadriceps injury during Wednesday night’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old was forced off after just 10 minutes at the Allianz Arena and struggled badly with movement as he left the pitch.

Early assessments have raised fears that Arsenal could be without one of their most important players for at least six weeks, with some reports suggesting the absence could stretch closer to two months.

Bukayo Saka undergoes further MRI

Arsenal’s medical staff have found it difficult to determine the full extent of the injury because of fluid around the affected muscle, according to BBC.

Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Saka required another MRI scan and additional specialist opinions before Arsenal could provide a definitive timeline.

Speaking ahead of the Everton game, Arteta said: “We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists.”

He added that Saka struggling to walk comfortably after the injury was “not a good sign”.

Arsenal’s official injury update confirmed that further scans were required because swelling had made the first assessment difficult.

The latest reporting suggests Arsenal fear a possible grade-two tear, which could sideline Saka for around six weeks.

Other reports have raised the possibility of a longer absence, potentially up to eight weeks.

Saka injury could test Arsenal squad depth

Losing Saka for six to eight weeks would be a serious blow, particularly with Arsenal chasing Manchester City near the top of the Premier League and fighting through the Champions League group stage.

He has already started every Premier League game this season and scored three league goals, while also remaining Arsenal’s most reliable threat from the right.

The concern is not only the immediate absence. Saka has now suffered a growing number of muscular and lower-body injuries over the last few seasons, which raises questions about how carefully Arsenal must manage his workload going forward.

Noni Madueke is the obvious replacement on the right, while Eberechi Eze and teenager Max Dowman could also see increased minutes. Sky Sports has already highlighted both Madueke and Dowman as likely beneficiaries if Saka faces a prolonged spell out.

Arsenal have built a deeper squad than in previous seasons, but replacing Saka’s combination of creativity, goals and consistency is almost impossible.

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