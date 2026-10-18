Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report via GOAL, the Red Devils are monitoring the 18-year-old alongside Newcastle United and Barcelona, with the Portuguese youngster attracting attention after progressing into Benfica’s senior squad.

Daniel Banjaqui could be an exciting addition for Manchester United

The highly rated defender has emerged as one of Benfica’s promising young talents, impressing with his technical ability, defensive awareness and potential to develop into a top-level right-back.

Manchester United could benefit from adding another young defender to their squad, particularly as they look to build a team capable of competing for major honours over the coming years. Banjaqui’s ability to contribute in attacking areas while maintaining his defensive responsibilities could make him an attractive long-term investment.

His development in Portugal has not gone unnoticed, with Barcelona also returning to the race after previously monitoring his progress. Newcastle are another club gathering information about the teenager as they assess their options ahead of next summer.

United will therefore need to act decisively if they want to get ahead of their rivals in the race for his signature.

Manchester United learn Banjaqui asking price

However, convincing Benfica to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Portuguese club tied Banjaqui to a contract until 2031, including an €80 million release clause.

Despite that figure, reports suggest Benfica could be willing to negotiate a transfer fee between €35 million and €40 million, although the price could rise to €50 million depending on his performances this season.

Banjaqui has made six first-team appearances so far, totalling 416 minutes. His limited senior experience could encourage United to negotiate a more reasonable fee rather than meet his release clause.

With several clubs monitoring his development, the teenager could become an important transfer target next summer. United must decide whether to invest in his potential, but Benfica’s negotiating position could prove a significant obstacle.