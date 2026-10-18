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Liverpool are reportedly well placed to challenge Chelsea for Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, the Reds have been encouraged to pursue the highly rated teenager, who has attracted interest from several European clubs following his impressive performances in Portugal.

Daniel Banjaqui could be an ideal defensive addition

The 18-year-old has started to make an impression in Benfica’s senior squad, showcasing his athleticism, technical ability, and defensive awareness. His performances have convinced observers he could become a regular at the highest level.

Liverpool are assessing their options at right-back, with Jeremie Frimpong struggling to secure a consistent starting role. Although Ronald Araujo has provided an alternative during his loan spell, the club are reportedly unlikely to make his move permanent.

Banjaqui could offer a more long-term solution. His ability to defend one-on-one situations, recover quickly and contribute to attacking transitions makes him an attractive option for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Chelsea are also interested in signing the Portugal youth international, while Arsenal and Bayern Munich are monitoring his development.

Liverpool learn Banjaqui asking price

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Benfica are keen to retain the teenager and keep developing him, with his contract reportedly containing a release clause of about £38 million.

Liverpool could see that figure as a worthwhile investment in a player with the potential to become a first-team regular for years to come.

The Reds must nevertheless weigh up the financial commitment against their other recruitment priorities before making a formal approach.

Chelsea’s interest could complicate negotiations, particularly with Reece James facing another injury setback that has increased their need for defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool have a strong case for pursuing Banjaqui, but Benfica’s reluctance to sell could make a January deal difficult to complete.