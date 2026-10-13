(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Benfica youngster Daniel Banjaqui, with several prominent European clubs interested in the right-back.

The 18-year-old has emerged as an exciting prospect in Portuguese football, and his performances have reportedly caught the attention of clubs across multiple major leagues.

According to a report from 4-4-2.com, Tottenham are monitoring the defender alongside Premier League rivals Brighton. Juventus, Roma, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are also monitoring his situation.

Tottenham eye move for Daniel Banjaqui

Banjaqui has progressed through Benfica’s youth system and joined the senior squad this season after gaining first-team experience last campaign.

The youngster has also impressed with Portugal’s Under-21 side, further enhancing his reputation as a player with considerable potential.

His physical strength, stamina and ability to handle one-on-one situations make him an attractive prospect. He can also contribute in the final third, offering the attacking dynamism modern full-backs are increasingly expected to provide.

Tottenham could benefit from adding a promising defender, particularly if they believe Banjaqui can develop into a reliable first-team option in the coming years.

However, Spurs will face significant competition for his signature, with several established European clubs tracking his progress.

Benfica could demand substantial fee for Banjaqui

According to the report, Benfica and the interested clubs have not entered formal negotiations yet. The youngster is being monitored, although intermediaries have reportedly gathered information and established initial contact.

Banjaqui remains under contract with the Portuguese giants until 2031, placing Benfica in a strong negotiating position.

His agreement reportedly includes a €45 million release clause, while the club would consider a sale only if an offer reaches at least €35 million.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will turn their interest into a concrete approach. With competition growing around the talented defender, securing his signature could prove a challenging task for the North London club.