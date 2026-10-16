Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to sign Benfica defender Daniel Banjaqui as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Blues have identified the highly rated teenager as a potential addition, with Liverpool and Arsenal also monitoring his progress.

Daniel Banjaqui emerges as a target for Chelsea

The 18-year-old has attracted attention after progressing into Benfica’s senior squad. His technical ability, attacking instincts, and physical qualities make him an exciting prospect, and Chelsea believe he could develop into a valuable long-term asset.

Alonso is keen to strengthen his right-back options after another injury setback for club captain Reece James. The England international has undergone minor knee surgery and is expected to miss up to three months, creating a significant selection problem for the Chelsea manager.

Although Malo Gusto and summer signing Marco Palestra offer alternatives, the Blues are considering further reinforcements to improve depth and prepare for the future.

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Chelsea face £38m battle for Banjaqui

However, securing the youngster’s signature will not be straightforward. Benfica are reluctant to lose one of their brightest emerging talents and would prefer to keep him in Portugal to continue his development.

Banjaqui is reportedly protected by a release clause worth approximately £38 million, meaning Chelsea could face a substantial financial commitment to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the defender, increasing the competition for his signature. The Blues may therefore need to move decisively if they want to get ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea have established a reputation for investing in young players with considerable potential, and Banjaqui fits that recruitment strategy. His arrival could provide Alonso with another option at right-back while offering the club a promising long-term solution.

Nevertheless, Benfica’s determination to retain the teenager could complicate negotiations. Chelsea will have to decide whether meeting his release clause represents the right investment as they prepare for the winter transfer window.