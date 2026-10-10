Injury situation looks set to force Manchester United into the transfer market this January

Manchester United corner flag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s injury problems could reportedly mean they’re set for a busy January transfer window to try to solve the problem.

The Red Devils have already been making a left-back one of their top targets, with names like Lewis Hall, Myles Lewis-Skelly, and Rayan Ait-Nouri recently mentioned as options by Sky Sports.

With Luke Shaw having long-running fitness issues, and with Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui now also out, bringing in someone new in that position just became even more urgent.

Man Utd also seem to have a bigger problem with Benjamin Sesko than they perhaps realised, judging by Michael Carrick’s comments in his press conference yesterday.

This now means United may be forced to step up their efforts to bring names in this January instead of waiting until next summer, according to the Sun.

Who could Manchester United sign this January?

The problem with January is that clubs tend to prefer not to sell important players in the middle of the season, so United might have a much tougher time getting the players they really want.

Taking Newcastle left-back Hall as an example, that’s surely the kind of signing MUFC need to be making, but it’s one that would likely be a lot more realistic next summer.

Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert also seems like a possible name to watch, as previously reported by TEAMtalk, but again it seems more like the kind of deal that might be doable in the summer.

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United have been able to make some major January signings in the past, of course, such as Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu, so perhaps they’ll find some good opportunities again.

Still, one can’t help but feel that United could have done with acting quicker during the last transfer window, when all their focus instead went on three new midfield signings in the form of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Carlos Baleba.

Even if those prove to be useful signings, it was a bit surprising that the club failed to address the numerous other problem positions in their squad.