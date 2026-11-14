Manchester United expected to back Pochettino with two signings this January

Mauricio Pochettino during a press conference (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly expected to be backed with two new signings in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have this week sacked Michael Carrick and officially announced that Pochettino is set to take over, though the Argentine has one match remaining in charge of the US Men’s National Team.

After that, Pochettino can start preparing for his first game in charge of Man Utd when they take on Liverpool after the international break.

Looking ahead to January, it seems likely that United will back their new manager, with a striker and a defender said to be the priority targets, according to the Telegraph.

Manchester United need to sign a striker after Benjamin Sesko struggles

Despite having Benjamin Sesko on their books, the talented young striker has struggled with injuries in recent times, limiting his playing time so far this season.

United would do well to bring in cover to help them in that position, especially as the jury is still out on how well Sesko has settled at Old Trafford anyway.

The Slovenia international looked like a huge talent at former club RB Leipzig, but he’s managed just 14 goals in 38 appearances since moving to United.

So far this season, Sesko has just one goal in four Premier League appearances, so MUFC can surely do better and must find another option this winter.

Manchester United need an upgrade in defence

Pochettino’s best teams at Tottenham were known for being defensively solid, but it remains to be seen how well he can work with the club’s current back four.

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United have needed a new left-back for some time now, and Pochettino would surely want fitter and faster players than Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt have both struggled, so there can surely be better options found out there.