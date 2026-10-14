Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso shouts instructions during the game vs Bournemouth (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly believe they’re in pole position for the transfer of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as it looks like he could be available this January.

The England international, who is likely to cost as much as £100m, has shone for the Cherries for the last year or so, and it seems inevitable that he’s going to earn himself a big move before too long.

Chelsea tried for Scott in the summer and have been linked with him again, and the Daily Mirror now state that the Blues feel confident of winning the race for his signature.

Meanwhile, read here for our exclusive information on what Scott’s future means for Bournemouth teammate Eli Junior Kroupi amid links with Arsenal.

Can Chelsea see off competition for Alex Scott?

Scott is surely going to have plenty of suitors if he does leave Bournemouth this winter, even if he costs big money.

The 23-year-old has great quality on the ball and real intelligence to his game, and he looks like someone who’d be perfect for Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea side.

The west London giants lost Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City this summer, so could do with bringing in a top class replacement.

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Still, Scott played under Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola before the Spaniard left Bournemouth at the end of last season, and both might be tempted by a reunion at Anfield.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both suffering from slightly indifferent starts to the season, though, so it wouldn’t necessarily be that easy for Scott to choose the best destination.

It will be interesting to see if any big clubs from abroad also show an interest in Scott as it might be better for him than moving to Chelsea or Liverpool while they’re both in transitional periods.