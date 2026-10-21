Report: Chelsea on alert for 23-year-old talent as contract talks stall

Yasin Ayari in action for Brighton (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari as his contract talks stall.

The talented 23-year-old is in fine form for the Seagulls at the moment, and it seems this has put clubs on alert for his potential availability.

Chelsea are not alone in keeping an eye on Ayari’s situation, with Galatasaray also among his suitors as there’s some doubt about him staying at Brighton due to contract talks slowing down, according to TEAMtalk.

Ayari looks like he could have a big future in the game, and this would not be the first time that bigger clubs came calling for a talented young player at Brighton.

Chelsea in particular have often raided Brighton, signing big names like Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez, and Marc Cucurella from them in recent years.

Chelsea to sign Yasin Ayari?

For now, it seems a bit early to know for sure where Ayari could end up, but CFC look like they could have a big opportunity due to his contract situation.

TEAMtalk report that the Sweden international is due to be out of contract at the end of this season, though Brighton have the option to extend that by a further twelve months.

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In general, it seems like Ayari is now more out than in at Brighton, so that could mean Chelsea and other clubs could have the chance to sign him for below market value.

Galatasaray are also looking for midfielders, with the report mentioning that Ayari could be an alternative to Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, there’s also rumoured interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, but Ayari would surely do well to stay in the Premier League at this stage of his career, with Chelsea surely a good opportunity for his development.