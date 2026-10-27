(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari as they look to strengthen their midfield options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the Blues are monitoring the Sweden international after contract negotiations with Brighton encountered difficulties, potentially opening the door for rival clubs to pursue a deal.

Yasin Ayari attracts interest from Chelsea

The 23-year-old has become an important member of Fabian Hurzeler’s squad, impressing with his energy, technical quality, and ability to influence matches from central midfield.

Ayari’s performances have attracted interest from several European clubs, and Chelsea is now assessing whether his uncertain contract situation could offer an opportunity to secure his services.

The Blues could benefit from adding another technically gifted midfielder. His ability to progress the ball, contribute creatively, and operate in different midfield roles would give the team greater tactical flexibility.

Chelsea sporting director Paul Winstanley is also familiar with Ayari, having previously worked at Brighton before moving to Stamford Bridge. That connection could prove useful as the London club considers their options.

However, Chelsea are not the only club monitoring the midfielder. Galatasaray remain interested after exploring a potential move previously, while Fenerbahce, AC Milan and several Premier League clubs have also been linked with his situation.

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Brighton face difficult decision over Ayari

Brighton are keen to retain the midfielder, but negotiations over a new long-term agreement have yet to produce the desired breakthrough.

Ayari’s contract expires at the end of the season, but the Seagulls hold an option to extend it by another year. The club could activate that clause to protect his value and strengthen their negotiating position.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at approximately €50 million, meaning Chelsea could face a substantial financial commitment if they decide to formalise their interest.

Brighton have little desire to lose one of their key performers, particularly given his importance to Hurzeler’s plans.

Nevertheless, the unresolved contract situation could encourage Chelsea to pursue a deal in the coming months. With several clubs monitoring developments, Ayari’s future could become an important talking point ahead of the January transfer window.