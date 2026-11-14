Aston Villa target Santiago Beltran as River Plate prepare to demand €100m release clause

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Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, celebrates on the bus during the Aston Villa trophy parade on May 21, 2026 in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa defeated SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final in Istanbul to claim their first European trophy in 44 years. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a move for River Plate goalkeeper Santiago Beltran as they look to strengthen their options between the posts following Emiliano Martinez’s departure.

The Premier League side have identified the highly-rated Argentine as a potential long-term addition, although they face competition from several European clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Santiago Beltran attracts Aston Villa interest

According to reports from Soy Del Millo, Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring the 22-year-old, with Fiorentina and Atletico Madrid also keen on securing his services.

Journalist Sebastián Srur has confirmed that Unai Emery’s side are keeping a close eye on the River Plate goalkeeper. Their interest comes after Martinez completed his move to Chelsea, leaving Villa to find a suitable replacement for the Argentine international.

Beltran has established himself as a key figure at River Plate, and his impressive development has attracted considerable attention across Europe. His performances have convinced several clubs that he could be a valuable long-term investment.

River Plate reportedly value their young goalkeeper at around €15 million. However, the Argentine giants are determined to protect their asset and are working to extend his contract while raising his release clause to €100 million.

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River Plate face difficult battle to retain Beltran

Santiago Beltran of River Plate reacts after missing the last penalty in the penalty shoot out during a Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2026 Round of 16 second leg match between River Plate and Independiente Santa Fe at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on August 26, 2026 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

River Plate president Stefano Di Carlo understands that holding on to the youngster could be challenging, particularly as established European clubs show serious interest.

The Argentine outfit would prefer to secure a new agreement before considering any potential departure, but the growing competition could complicate their plans.

Meanwhile, River Plate have already started considering potential replacements should Beltrán eventually leave. Flamengo’s Agustín Rossi and Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou are reportedly among the names the club’s hierarchy has approved.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will formalise their interest with an offer in January. However, Emery’s side could have a promising opportunity to secure a talented young goalkeeper for a relatively affordable fee.

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