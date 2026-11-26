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Newcastle United are monitoring Ajax centre-back Dies Janse as the Magpies look to strengthen their defensive options with talented young players capable of developing into long-term first-team regulars.

The 20-year-old Dutch defender has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs following his emergence in Amsterdam, with Newcastle continuing to explore opportunities in the Dutch transfer market.

However, Ajax’s determination to retain one of their brightest defensive prospects could complicate any potential move.

Newcastle United interested in Ajax defender Janse

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are among four Premier League clubs monitoring Janse’s development.

The Netherlands Under-21 international is comfortable operating as a left-sided centre-back or left-back, making his versatility particularly attractive to potential suitors.

Janse spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at FC Groningen, scoring twice in 31 league appearances before returning to Ajax, where he has since made 15 senior appearances.

Ajax extended his contract until June 2030 in September following growing interest from clubs across Europe.

Newcastle have already established a connection with the Dutch market, having signed midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax for £23million during the summer.

A separate NUFC Blog report also highlights Newcastle’s interest in fellow Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman, suggesting the Magpies are exploring multiple options to strengthen their defensive ranks.

Janse could represent another smart long-term investment

Newcastle’s interest in Janse makes considerable sense from a squad-building perspective.

Recruiting promising young defenders before their valuations increase significantly could help the club remain competitive while maintaining financial flexibility.

His ability to cover two defensive positions would also provide useful tactical options, particularly during demanding periods of the season.

There are similarities with Newcastle’s successful recruitment of Sven Botman, another defender who developed through Ajax’s academy before establishing himself elsewhere.

However, Janse is still relatively inexperienced, and Newcastle should not expect him to become an immediate Premier League regular.

Ajax’s strong contractual position also means negotiations are unlikely to be straightforward.

Rather than forcing through a January transfer, Newcastle would be better served by monitoring his performances throughout the remainder of the campaign.

If Janse continues progressing at his current rate, a summer move could represent another intelligent investment in Newcastle’s long-term defensive future.

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