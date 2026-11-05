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Arsenal reportedly face a major financial obstacle in their pursuit of Monza striker Gustavo Varela, with the Italian club demanding as much as €50 million to sanction a January transfer.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season in Italy, attracting interest from several European clubs, including Arsenal, Barcelona and Napoli.

According to a report from Sport Witness, citing Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Monza have significantly increased their valuation of the Portuguese youngster and are reluctant to let him leave during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal face competition for Gustavo Varela

Gustavo Varela has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Italian football, and his recent performances have understandably attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Portuguese forward has scored 11 goals and provided one assist in 10 appearances across all competitions this season. His impressive scoring record has made him an important player for Monza, who are now determined to secure a substantial transfer fee before considering his departure.

Arsenal could certainly benefit from adding another reliable attacking option to their squad. Varela has shown he can find the back of the net consistently, and his potential makes him an interesting long-term investment for Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the Gunners will have to decide whether spending €40-50 million on an emerging striker represents good value for money. Their interest could also be complicated by competition from Barcelona and Napoli, both of whom are monitoring the situation.

Monza determined to keep hold of Varela

The Italian outfit are currently struggling in the league, sitting 18th in the Serie A standings, but they are nevertheless unwilling to part ways with their young striker.

Varela is contracted to Monza until 2030, and the absence of a release clause gives the club considerable negotiating power. His former club, Benfica, also retains a 20% sell-on clause and matching rights, making the situation even more interesting.

Arsenal’s early enquiries could give them an edge if they decide to pursue a deal, but Monza’s demands are a major obstacle.

The Gunners will need to consider their attacking priorities before making a substantial financial commitment. Varela has considerable potential, but whether Arsenal are prepared to meet Monza’s asking price remains to be seen.