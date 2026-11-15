Man United unwilling to sell 28-year-old "top player" who is high in demand

Manchester United are determined to keep Noussair Mazraoui despite growing transfer interest from AC Milan, Juventus and clubs in Saudi Arabia ahead of the January window.

The Morocco international has become one of United’s most useful squad players because of his ability to operate at right-back, left-back or in central defence.

That versatility has naturally attracted attention, but the club are in no hurry to lose a player who remains under contract until 2028.

Man United resist January interest in Mazraoui

According to Daily Briefing, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs closely monitoring Mazraoui, while Saudi Pro League sides have also requested information about his situation.

Milan’s interest is particularly notable because former United manager Ruben Amorim is now in charge at San Siro and knows Mazraoui extremely well.

Reports earlier this season indicated that Milan had already made contact through the defender’s representatives, although no formal agreement was reached.

CaughtOffside reported in August that Milan were considering a move for Mazraoui, but United remained reluctant to sanction a sale because of his tactical importance and long-term contract.

Mazraoui has also received major praise for his intelligence and adaptability.

Amorim previously described him as “a top player” and added: “I think he’s the future of our team.” Man United’s official website also highlighted Amorim’s admiration for his technical quality, defensive ability and composure on the ball.

United would be wise to keep Mazraoui

From United’s perspective, selling Mazraoui in January would make little sense unless an unusually strong offer arrives.

He may not always be the first name on the teamsheet, but players capable of covering several defensive roles are extremely valuable during a long season. His technical quality also makes him particularly useful in systems that ask full-backs to move inside or contribute to build-up play.

Juventus and Milan clearly see the opportunity, and a move to Serie A could appeal if Mazraoui wants guaranteed starts. However, United hold the stronger position because of his contract and have no financial pressure to sell.

For now, keeping him looks like the smarter decision. Replacing that level of versatility would likely cost more than the fee United could realistically receive.

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