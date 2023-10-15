Newcastle United may have been linked with a move to sign Real Betis left back Juan Miranda, but Fabrizio Romano has insisted he’s not aware of anything concrete in that department in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Spain international is on AC Milan’s radar at the moment, but it seems Romano isn’t convinced by the transfer rumours also linking him with Newcastle.

The Magpies could perhaps benefit from strengthening their depth in defence with more big names, but it remains to be seen if they’re seriously going to enter the running for Miranda any time soon, or if Milan remains a more likely destination for the player.

For now, it certainly seems like the Rossoneri have a more advanced interest as they continue to keep a close eye on the player, though of course we’ll also have to see if that translates into any negotiations or offers in the weeks and months ahead.

“AC Milan are informed on the situation of Juan Miranda. They’re keeping tabs on the Real Betis left-back, waiting to see what happens,” Romano said.

“For sure he’s in the list at Milan. Despite rumours, I’m not aware of Newcastle proposals at this stage but the situation remains open.”