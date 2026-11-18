Jason Wilcox and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering an extraordinary move to appoint former Liverpool executive Michael Edwards, with a senior figure from the Glazer family’s side of the ownership structure pushing to bring him to Old Trafford.

According to football insider account Indy Kaila on X, a United board member wants to recruit Edwards and give him complete control over the club’s football operations.

The proposed appointment would represent a remarkable development given Edwards’ long association with Liverpool and his previous reluctance to join their fierce rivals.

Edwards reportedly rejected approaches from Manchester United following his initial departure from Anfield in 2022.

However, the 47-year-old is understood to be available after stepping down from his position as FSG’s CEO of Football in July 2026.

The speculation comes as United undergo another significant period of change, with Mauricio Pochettino taking charge following Michael Carrick’s departure.

Manchester United board member reportedly wants Michael Edwards

As per Indy, a senior United board member is attempting to persuade the club to pursue Edwards as part of a potential restructuring of its football operations.

He shared the following on his X account:

“Exclusive: Manchester United board member eyes extraordinary move for Michael Edwards. A Manchester United board member is pushing for the appointment of former Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards. A major U-turn from Edwards would be needed to join the #MUFC project.

“Sources say the individual, from the Glazer side of ownership, wants to give Edwards full control of the club’s football operations.

“Edwards, who recently stepped down as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football after overseeing Liverpool’s structure (including the post-Klopp transition), is regarded as one of the Premier League’s most respected sporting executives.

“He previously declined approaches from United and other clubs after leaving Anfield in 2022.

“The move would mark a major shift in United’s football governance, where Sir Jim Ratcliffe currently oversees sporting matters under the existing ownership arrangement.”

Convincing Edwards to cross the historic North West divide would require a monumental U-turn, having previously rejected approaches from Old Trafford following his initial Anfield exit in 2022.

Furthermore, granting him total operational authority would represent a seismic governance shift alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

Why Michael Edwards stepped down from his FSG role in July

Edwards is currently available after stepping down as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football in July 2026, bringing an end to his second spell at Anfield.

Having returned in 2024 to oversee Liverpool’s post-Jürgen Klopp transition, Edwards’ departure was largely linked to FSG shelving their ambitious multi-club ownership project.

Despite evaluating around 25 European sides, including Bordeaux, Getafe, and Málaga, FSG ultimately abandoned plans to purchase a second club amid rising costs and UEFA regulations, prompting Edwards to step aside.

Edwards’ legendary transfer track record at Liverpool

United’s boardroom admiration comes from Edwards’ reputation as one of the sharpest sporting executives in modern football.

During his initial tenure as Liverpool’s sporting director between 2016 and 2022, Edwards pioneered a data-driven recruitment model that transformed the club into Premier League and Champions League winners.

He orchestrated transformative signings including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Sadio Mane, and Andy Robertson, while simultaneously masterminding the blockbuster £142 million sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, cementing his status as the gold standard of football operations.