6 G/A wonderkid names Arsenal as one of "dream" transfer options

Ibrahim Maza in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans may be intrigued to hear that Bayer Leverkusen’s exciting young attacking midfielder Ibrahim Maza is a big admirer.

The 20-year-old is catching the eye in the Bundesliga and has responded to transfer links with Paris Saint-Germain by name-dropping the biggest clubs in Europe that he dreams of playing for.

Maza has four goals and two assists already so far this season, with the German-born Algeria international looking like he’ll surely soon be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

See below as Florian Plettenberg has posted on X about Maza responding to questions over his future, in which he revealed his admiration for Arsenal and others…

Ibrahim Maza on “dream” clubs

?? Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza, speaking exclusively to RTL / Sky Sport, on the dream of playing for a club like Paris Saint-Germain one day: “Of course, it would be a huge dream to play for such a big club one day. I think we all know what a huge club Paris is. They are… pic.twitter.com/HuqBCSUQ58 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 4, 2026

“Of course, it would be a huge dream to play for such a big club one day. I think we all know what a huge club Paris is. They are one of the best clubs in the world, alongside Real Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal. Playing for a club like that is something not only I am working towards, but many other footballers as well,” Maza said.

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Maza might not be the biggest name yet, but he’ll surely soon become more well known to big clubs around Europe, and Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued to see if this link ever goes anywhere more concrete.

The Gunners could do with strengthening in attack soon, and someone like Maza could well end up being the ideal candidate as a future long-term replacement for players like Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze.

A report from Fussball News also recently linked Maza with Arsenal, as well as with Manchester United.