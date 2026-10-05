Real Madrid have reportedly made their stance clear on Endrick’s future amid growing interest from Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window.

The Brazilian forward has struggled for regular opportunities since returning to the Santiago Bernabéu, leading to growing frustration in his camp and speculation about a potential move away from the Spanish giants.

Endrick remains part of Real Madrid’s plans

Endrick’s representatives recently met with Real Madrid to discuss the youngster’s situation and seek greater clarity on his role. While the club understands why the 20-year-old is unhappy, they remain unwilling to consider a permanent departure at this stage, as per TEAMtalk.

That will be a setback for Arsenal, who have been among the clubs showing strong interest in the talented attacker. The Gunners would reportedly prefer a deal that could eventually allow them to sign him permanently.

Real Madrid, however, are prepared to consider a temporary solution. The Spanish giants could sanction a January loan move, although any agreement would be expected to contain no option to buy.

That arrangement could complicate negotiations with Arsenal, particularly if the Premier League club wants greater long-term control over the player.

Endrick has found himself competing with several established attacking options at Madrid, limiting his opportunities despite his huge potential. His lack of regular club football has become increasingly difficult to ignore, especially after he featured regularly for Brazil during the recent international break.

Endrick’s next move

The youngster now faces an important decision over his future. A temporary transfer could give him the consistent playing time he needs to rebuild his confidence and continue his development.

AC Milan and Roma are also understood to be interested and could be more comfortable with Madrid’s preferred loan structure.

However, Premier League clubs remain keen, with intermediaries continuing to explore opportunities in England.

For now, Madrid appear determined to retain control of Endrick’s long-term future. The coming months could therefore prove decisive as the player weighs up whether to remain and fight for his place or pursue a loan move in January.