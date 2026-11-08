Report: Man United explore Bundesliga option as Michael Carrick replacement

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Manchester United’s search for a possible successor to Michael Carrick appears to be widening, with Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness now emerging as a serious name under consideration.

Carrick eased some pressure with the recent 3-2 Champions League win over Roma, but United’s hierarchy are still assessing alternatives after a poor start to the season.

Eddie Howe has repeatedly been linked with the job, yet fresh reports suggest senior figures at Old Trafford are not fully convinced he is the right long-term choice.

Man United highly rate Sebastian Hoeness

According to The Independent, United are much less sold on Howe than previous reports have suggested and have also discussed Hoeness as a potential option.

The Stuttgart coach is highly regarded for his work in Germany, although there are concerns about whether moving straight into the Man United job would represent too big a step.

Hoeness remains under contract with Stuttgart until 2029 and does not have a release clause, meaning United would likely need to pay significant compensation to appoint him.

Meanwhile, Howe remains firmly in the conversation. CaughtOffside reported that the former Newcastle boss is ready to take the United job immediately if Carrick is dismissed.

Hoeness could be the more ambitious choice for United

From United’s perspective, Hoeness is an interesting alternative because he would represent a more modern, long-term appointment rather than a safer Premier League choice.

Howe offers experience, understands English football and would probably be easier to appoint. He also has admirers inside Old Trafford and has previously indicated that the opportunity would interest him.

Hoeness, however, may have the higher ceiling. His Stuttgart side are known for aggressive pressing, intelligent positional play and strong player development, all qualities United have been trying to build into their football structure.

The risk is obvious. United have already seen how difficult it can be for a highly rated coach to step into the pressure of Old Trafford without Premier League experience.

That makes this a fascinating decision for INEOS. Howe would be the safer option, while Hoeness would feel like the more ambitious one.

For now, Carrick remains in charge, but United’s continued work behind the scenes suggests the club are preparing carefully in case results force them to act.

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