Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make another significant investment in their attacking department during the January transfer window, with David Ornstein providing an encouraging update on the club’s pursuit of a new striker.

The north London club have struggled to find consistent goals from their centre-forwards this season, and Roberto De Zerbi is keen to address the problem as he looks to strengthen his squad.

Journalist David Ornstein believes Tottenham could make a major striker move in January, provided the right opportunity becomes available.

Speaking on The Athletic FC, he said: “I think in an ideal world, the best case scenario would be to sign a new striker who can be their line leader for the next 10 years. “What we’ve seen of their ownership in recent times and their hierarchy is that they’re prepared to go big in the market and invest heavily and back Roberto De Zerbi. “Their ambition is high, so if there were the perfect candidate on the market, I don’t have reason to think they wouldn’t go for them.”

Tottenham ready to invest in a new striker

The lack of reliable goalscoring options has become a growing concern for Spurs, with Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush failing to make the desired impact in the final third.

Tottenham have managed just 10 goals in their opening 10 Premier League matches, with only two coming from recognised strikers. Their attacking struggles were especially evident in their recent defeat against Leeds United.

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, Ornstein suggested that Tottenham’s hierarchy are willing to commit substantial funds to strengthen the position.

The journalist said the club’s ambitions remain high and that their willingness to back De Zerbi financially could matter if an outstanding candidate emerges.

Tottenham face difficult January transfer market

Meanwhile, securing a quality centre-forward mid-season could prove challenging for Tottenham.

Several clubs across Europe are reluctant to part ways with their most important attacking players in January, making negotiations particularly complicated.

Bournemouth youngster Eli Junior Kroupi has previously attracted Spurs’ interest, but convincing the Cherries to sanction his departure could be difficult. Gustavo Varela and Younes Ebnoutalib are among the other forwards who could emerge as alternatives.

Tottenham will need to identify the right profile rather than simply add another attacking option to their squad. A proven goalscorer capable of leading the line could make a significant difference to De Zerbi’s side during the second half of the campaign.