(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan defender Koni De Winter ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 24-year-old Belgian international has established himself as an important member of Ruben Amorim’s defensive setup at the San Siro, and his impressive performances have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham and Newcastle are among the clubs closely monitoring the defender, with Leeds United and Brentford also keeping tabs on his progress.

Koni De Winter attracts Premier League interest

De Winter has impressed with his versatility and defensive qualities since joining AC Milan from Genoa in 2025. The Belgian can operate as a right-sided centre-back in a back three or in a conventional defensive partnership, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their backline.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the defender, although their interest is understood to be less advanced, with the player featuring on their wider list of potential targets.

The former Juventus academy graduate has started 10 of Milan’s 11 Serie A matches this season, helping the Italian giants maintain a strong defensive record. His composure on the ball, aerial ability and physical presence have made him a valuable option for Amorim.

De Winter’s future at AC Milan

However, convincing Milan to let the defender go could prove difficult. De Winter is reportedly happy with his situation at the Italian club, where he continues to enjoy regular playing time.

Furthermore, his contract runs until 2030, leaving Milan in a strong negotiating position. The Serie A outfit are under no immediate pressure to sell a player they consider an important part of their long-term plans.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Newcastle will make a concrete approach in January. Both clubs could benefit from adding another versatile defensive option, but they may need a substantial offer to persuade Milan to consider his departure.