Koni De Winter in action for AC Milan (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all among the main suitors for one of the rising talents in Serie A this season.

The player in question is AC Milan defender Koni De Winter, who is growing in stature with almost every appearance at the moment, with Premier League scouts closely monitoring him in recent matches, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

Despite some struggles for consistency, particularly with some disappointing performances in the Europa League, Milan have shown real improvement under the management of Ruben Amorim, and De Winter is someone he’s really got the best out of.

The 24-year-old only joined Milan last season and is not understood to be desperate for a move away, though he’s expected to be one to watch in upcoming transfer windows.

Premier League scouts impressed by Koni De Winter

As well as Liverpool, Man Utd, and Chelsea, sources with ties to the agents industry have also informed me of scouts from Newcastle, Tottenham, Leeds United, and Brentford being present to watch him in recent games.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

“Koni De Winter is developing really well at Milan and there’s a lot of Premier League interest,” one source said. “He’s a versatile talent, but he’s now really making a name for himself as one of Milan’s three central defenders.”

United and Chelsea are particularly active on the defender market at the moment, having also watched Como’s Jacobo Ramon as another emerging talent in Serie A.

Even if De Winter isn’t necessarily likely to be an imminent priority, he’s clearly impressing and will surely be up there with the names being internally discussed when these clubs look for options to strengthen in January and next summer.

The Belgian may prioritise regular playing time, however, so could do well to be open to listening to offers from the likes of Newcastle and Leeds before rushing into a big six move.