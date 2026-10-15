“Circus” – Pundit calls out “chaos” at Man U after explosive midweek interview

Roy Keane speaking on The Overlap (YouTube)

Lisandro Martinez’s explosive comments after Manchester United’s latest defeat have caused a serious stir.

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Roy Keane is not short of strong opinions, and despite being an outspoken man himself, he’s taken issue with the explosive criticism that Lisandro Martinez made of his own club after defeat this week.

“There will be some fans saying it’s great and some saying you’re letting the team down, especially from a player who hasn’t been at his best, when the team is struggling,” Keane said on the Overlap podcast.

“I think as a reflection of the club, it’s obviously chaos there, like a bit of a circus.

“When you’re going through a difficult spell like United are, the issue I have with certain players saying things is you always have to start with the man in the mirror before you start coming out with all these comments.”

Fans split over Martinez comments as club searches for win

It is a tricky one – and most fans will actually find themselves a little split over the comments.

While it’s quite satisfying to see a player speak so openly and vent the frustrations that fans are feeling, Keane is right in that it actually is quite a selfish act of shifting the blame elsewhere at a time when the group need to pull together.

Keane is saying that no player who isn’t playing well should criticise those around him – but is that really relevant? Would it be ok for Martinez to drop these bombs if he was in the form of his life? It would still be hurting the harmony in the dressing room.