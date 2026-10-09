Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest against Brighton (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest are determined to hold on to Murillo amid growing interest from Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, selling the Brazilian defender would require an exceptional offer, and a mid-season departure is considered highly unlikely.

Murillo attracts Manchester United interest

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most impressive centre-backs since joining Forest from Corinthians in 2023. His performances have attracted interest from several leading clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

United are keen to strengthen their defence and have been monitoring the left-footed defender as they assess potential reinforcements for their back line.

Murillo could be an excellent addition for the Red Devils. He combines physical strength with impressive pace and composure in possession, making him well suited to the demands of modern Premier League football.

However, securing his signature will be difficult. The defender signed a new contract in May that runs until 2030, leaving Forest in a strong negotiating position. The club has little financial incentive to sanction his departure mid-season.

Forest determined to keep Murillo

Liverpool and Chelsea also admire the Brazilian, with both clubs continuing to assess their long-term defensive needs. Liverpool may eventually need a successor to Virgil van Dijk, while Chelsea remain interested in strengthening their defence.

Forest, meanwhile, have developed a reputation for demanding substantial fees for their most important players. Their handling of Morgan Gibbs-White’s future shows their willingness to resist outside interest rather than accept an offer below their valuation.

Reports suggest Murillo could command between £70 million and £80 million, reflecting his age, ability and long-term contract.

United may therefore have to consider alternative targets if Forest refuse to negotiate in January. A summer approach could be more realistic, although the Midlands club is unlikely to soften its position without a significant offer.

For now, Murillo remains a priority target for clubs seeking an elite defender, but Forest are determined to retain one of their most valuable assets.