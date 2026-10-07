Manchester United target monster Premier League centre back for defensive rebuild

Murillo playing in the rain. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United are going to try to reshape their defence next summer, and some targets are already being lined up.

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There are reports out there today that Manchester United are planning a major defensive overhaul next summer, and the list of potential names they could target is growing longer with the passing months.

Tribal Football have a solid report on a few targets the Red Devils have in mind, starting with beastly Nottingham Forest centre back Murillo. Forest were said to be demanding £60-70m for him a year ago, and that number have have gone up further as he’s gained more experience.

“His age, Premier League experience and ability to defend aggressively while remaining comfortable in possession make him the type of centre-back United can see fitting into their long-term plans,” Dean Jones writes.

He also points out that Forest are facing Arsenal and Man City in the next month, giving him another chance to show what he can do against the very top teams.

United target broad selection of full backs

Also named as potential United targets are full backs, either for January or next summer, are Alejandro Balde, Tyrick Mitchell and Adrian Truffert.

Another player on the list is RB Leipzig full back David Raum, who is coming to the end of his contract in Germany and would be available at a cut price.

But before all that, so far, the midfield rebuild of this summer has yet to find any success. They will want to focus on making sure that sticks before they moving ahead with major moves for defenders.