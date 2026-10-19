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Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has raised serious doubts about Eberechi Eze’s ability to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium following another frustrating performance for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The England international has struggled to reproduce the form that made him one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking players during his time at Crystal Palace.

Paul Merson questions whether Eberechi Eze can succeed at Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports following Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, Merson singled out Eze after Mikel Arteta substituted the playmaker at the interval.

The former Gunners star suggested that players at elite clubs cannot always enjoy the same creative freedom they were accustomed to elsewhere.

Merson also pointed to Arteta’s decision to substitute Eze at half-time against Nottingham Forest as evidence of the increased pressure on the midfielder.

“I’ve played for big teams and I’ve played for teams that weren’t big – it’s a different game. Eberechi Eze is a prime example. It’s so, so different.

“He was substituted at half-time against Forest, but if he played like that for Crystal Palace, he would still be on the pitch. You’ve got to perform at Arsenal. You’ve got to play in a shape. You can’t just play your own game. You can’t be a free spirit at big clubs anymore.

“At Palace, the team talk is ‘give the ball to Eze, everything goes through him and then we’ll work from there’. You go to Arsenal, there are four of them. Give the ball to Bruno. Give the ball to Bukayo Saka. Give the ball to Martin Odegaard. Give the ball to Declan Rice.

“The lad can play. He’s a lovely player, but I don’t know if he’ll be lovely for Arsenal. I don’t know if he’ll get the chance because as soon as he doesn’t do well, he’s off. Arsenal have too many players on the bench, so it’s easy to take him off.”

Eze has not made the same impact for Arsenal as yet

Since completing his high-profile move from Selhurst Park, Eze has found consistent form hard to come by in North London.

Handed a starting spot on the left wing against Forest, the England international failed to record a single shot or completed dribble during an anonymous 45 minutes before being hauled off for Noni Madueke, who eventually netted the 80th-minute winner.