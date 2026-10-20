(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Eberechi Eze is already facing a significant battle to secure his long-term place at Arsenal, with doubts growing over where he fits into Mikel Arteta’s system.

The England international arrived for a fee that could eventually rise towards £70million, but his second season at the Emirates has started awkwardly.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal are unconvinced he is the long-term solution on the left wing, while opportunities in his preferred central attacking role are increasingly difficult to find.

That leaves Eze in an uncomfortable position just months after being viewed as one of Arsenal’s major attacking additions.

Arsenal and Eze frustration beginning to grow

According to TEAMtalk, frustration is beginning to build on both sides over Eze’s current role.

Arsenal are still trying to work out where the 28-year-old is most effective.

Martin Odegaard remains the natural No.10, while Arteta appears reluctant to use Eze regularly from the left because he naturally drifts inside rather than providing width.

That problem was highlighted during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest, when Eze started on the left but was replaced at half-time after struggling to influence the game.

Noni Madueke came on and later scored the winner, strengthening the argument that Eze’s route into the starting XI is becoming increasingly complicated.

Gunners should not give up on Eze too quickly

The concern is understandable, but writing Eze off now would feel premature.

He has already shown his quality in an Arsenal shirt. Last season, he scored five goals across two north London derbies against Tottenham and demonstrated exactly why the club invested so heavily in him.

Arsenal’s own analysis described Eze as “a natural No.10”, while noting how his arrival gave Arteta greater tactical flexibility in a 4-2-3-1 system. That assessment was published on Arsenal’s official website.

That praise remains relevant. Eze’s biggest problem may not be ability but fit. Asking him to operate as a traditional touchline winger reduces the qualities that made him so dangerous at Crystal Palace.

Arteta therefore has a decision to make. If he cannot find a central role for Eze, the relationship could become increasingly difficult.

But for a player of his talent, Arsenal should exhaust every tactical solution before considering whether such an expensive signing has no future at the club.

Sources: Arsenal expected to demand more than €100m for player with “big personality”