Antonio Conte stance on Man United job revealed after Atletico Madrid defeat

Manchester United FC
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Michael Carrick Man United
(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to return to the Premier League and has identified the Manchester United job as an opportunity that would seriously interest him.

The timing is significant. United’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday extended Michael Carrick’s winless run to five matches, adding even more scrutiny around his position.

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Carrick remains in charge, but if results do not improve quickly, the availability of a proven Premier League winner like Conte could give INEOS a major decision to make.

Conte wants Man United opportunity

According to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, Conte wants to manage Man United and feels ready for another challenge in England.

The 57-year-old has been available since leaving Napoli and already knows English football extremely well following spells with Chelsea and Tottenham.

His Chelsea period was particularly successful. Conte won the Premier League in his first season in 2016/17 before lifting the FA Cup the following campaign.

United’s defeat in Madrid will only increase speculation, with Carrick’s team now struggling both domestically and in Europe.

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Conte’s winning mentality could transform the Red Devils

Antonio Conte shouts instructions during a game between Tottenham and AC Milan
(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Conte would certainly represent a very different direction.

His teams are usually organised, physically intense and difficult to break down, qualities United have lacked far too often this season.

His reputation as an elite coach is also well established. Pep Guardiola once described Conte as “one of the best, maybe the best coach in the world right now,” while praising the work he had done with Juventus, Italy and Chelsea. Those comments were reported by The Guardian.

That does not mean United should immediately sack Carrick. He earned time after guiding the club back into the Champions League last season. But football is results-driven, and five games without a win creates unavoidable pressure.

Conte’s interest changes the conversation because United would not need to gamble on an unproven replacement.

If Carrick cannot turn things around soon, a manager with Conte’s record and Premier League experience could become increasingly difficult for INEOS to overlook.

Sources: Man United and Arsenal monitor ‘exciting young talent’ from Premier League rivals 

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  1. Conte or any other manager won’t last 18 months when they see how INEOS won’t back them with top players, because of their penny pinching.
    They are every bit as bad as the Glazers and are not fit to run our club. We need a team before a new stadium.

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