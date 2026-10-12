New manager already “reaching an agreement” with Man U as Carrick feels the pressure

antonio conte tottenham ac milan

Antonio Conte is waiting in the wings with reports of talks with Man U as Michael Carrick feels the pressure at Old Trafford.

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Right now, Man U are the top club deepest in crisis, and the story is always the same when a coach is under pressure.

The links to the best unattached coaches around start popping up, and on this Monday morning we’re seeing just that with the Red Devils.

Antonio Conte did a long interview with James Horncastle of the Athletic a month ago, and we all know what that means – he’s ready for a new job. And Manchester United seem like they’re soon going to have an opportunity. They almost stole a win against Spurs at the weekend, but it wouldn’t have been a fair result, and nobody at Old Trafford is taking any comfort from draws right now.

Michael Carrick is under serious pressure – you can see it on his face. His caretaker run of positivity has quickly faltered, and the lack of belief that some had in him all along is weighing him down. It’s hard to see how he turns things around, and the temptation of a proven coach like Conte waiting in the wings may just prove too much.

Antonio Conte waits patiently for United chance

TuttoMercatoWeb in Italy are already speaking about Conte to Man U as a potential done deal – they say that he’s “reaching an agreement” with the club. We doubt it’s gone that far, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the first feelers have gone out.

Fabrizio Romano said earlier in the month that Conte had turned down moves to Saudi Arabia and Turkey because he wanted to wait for a top club – well, now he has his chance.