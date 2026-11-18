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It is understood new Crystal Palace boss Thomas Frank would like to take assistant coach Andreas Georgson from Tottenham, though Spurs are determined to keep the set piece expert.

According to a report from BBC Sport senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel, Frank has identified Georgson as a prime target to join his coaching setup in South London.

Thomas Frank wants Andreas Georgson

The 44-year-old Swedish specialist joined Spurs from Manchester United in the summer of 2025 and remained in North London following Frank’s dismissal in February.

Georgson has earned widespread praise for overhauling Tottenham’s dead-ball efficiency, helping them score 19 Premier League set-piece goals last season and current Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep him.

Alongside Georgson, Frank is also eyeing Chelsea’s Bernardo Cueva, Justin Cochrane, and Denmark fitness coach Chris Haslam after already bringing in goalkeeping coach Andy Quy.

‘It is understood Frank would like to take Andreas Georgson from Tottenham, though the north London club are determined to keep the Swede. Denmark fitness coach Chris Haslam, who worked with Frank at Tottenham, is another potential member of Palace’s new coaching set-up.’

Thomas Frank returns to Premier League management with Palace after Tottenham nightmare

Frank’s appointment at Palace on a contract running until June 2029 marks his return to the dugout nine months after his tumultuous spell at Tottenham came to an end.

Following seven successful years at Brentford, the Dane endured a nightmare eight-month tenure in North London, winning just seven of his 26 Premier League matches and leaving Spurs sitting in 16th place when he was sacked in February 2026.

Now stepping in to replace Pierre Sage, who was sacked with Crystal Palace, placed bottom of the table, Frank faces an immediate relegation battle, kicking off his tenure against Coventry City on Saturday as he looks to rebuild his reputation at Selhurst Park.